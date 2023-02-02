JUST IN
Business Standard

Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 65.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 38.39% to Rs 31.68 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 65.07% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.39% to Rs 31.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.6851.42 -38 OPM %16.1014.88 -PBDT4.187.27 -43 PBT1.995.19 -62 NP1.464.18 -65

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 07:40 IST

