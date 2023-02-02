Amarjothi Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 65.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.39% to Rs 31.68 crore

Net profit of Amarjothi Spinning Mills declined 65.07% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.39% to Rs 31.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31.6851.4216.1014.884.187.271.995.191.464.18

