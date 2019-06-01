Steel Authority of India standalone net profit declines 42.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 18506.29 crore

Net profit of declined 42.57% to Rs 468.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 815.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 18506.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17037.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2178.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 481.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.35% to Rs 66967.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 57558.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

18506.2917037.8366967.3157558.4611.9713.7814.548.021657.161657.407112.012279.55766.90808.923727.29-785.37468.40815.572178.82-481.71

