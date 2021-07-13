Equitas Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Apcotex Industries Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 July 2021.

Equitas Holdings Ltd lost 5.85% to Rs 130.3 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd tumbled 5.83% to Rs 37.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apcotex Industries Ltd crashed 4.77% to Rs 320.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26871 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14401 shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd dropped 4.20% to Rs 5173.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60097 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41097 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 4.09% to Rs 7.97. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 142.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 289.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

