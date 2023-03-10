Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for Erythromycin tablets

The drug maker on Thursday announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg.

Erythromycin tablets USP, are used to prevent and treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, legionnaire's disease, pertussis and syphilis. The said drug is equivalent to reference listed drug (RLD), Erythromycin tablets.

The pharma company said that the drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).

According to IQVIA MAT December 2022 data, Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg had annual sales of $25.1 million in the United States.

As of 31 December 2022, the group now has 350 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The drug maker's consolidated net profit jumped 24.48% to Rs 622.9 crore on a 19.85% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 4,362.3 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were up 0.35% to Rs 470.60 on the BSE.

