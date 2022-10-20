JUST IN
Central Bank of India rises after Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY
ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 1.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.86% to Rs 455.33 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 1.61% to Rs 120.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.86% to Rs 455.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 353.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales455.33353.34 29 OPM %33.2639.57 -PBDT149.55145.74 3 PBT120.93130.78 -8 NP120.30118.39 2

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:38 IST

