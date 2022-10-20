ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 1.61% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 28.86% to Rs 455.33 croreNet profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 1.61% to Rs 120.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.86% to Rs 455.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 353.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales455.33353.34 29 OPM %33.2639.57 -PBDT149.55145.74 3 PBT120.93130.78 -8 NP120.30118.39 2
