ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 1.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 1.61% to Rs 120.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.86% to Rs 455.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 353.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.455.33353.3433.2639.57149.55145.74120.93130.78120.30118.39

