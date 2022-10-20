JUST IN
Central Bank of India rises after Q2 PAT climbs 27% YoY
Symphony consolidated net profit rises 10.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.55% to Rs 274.00 crore

Net profit of Symphony rose 10.00% to Rs 33.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.55% to Rs 274.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 220.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales274.00220.00 25 OPM %13.5017.73 -PBDT49.0046.00 7 PBT43.0040.00 8 NP33.0030.00 10

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:38 IST

