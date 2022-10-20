Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 1081.09 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 13.04% to Rs 54.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 1081.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 958.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

