Business Standard

Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 13.04% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.84% to Rs 1081.09 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 13.04% to Rs 54.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.84% to Rs 1081.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 958.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1081.09958.04 13 OPM %10.8414.30 -PBDT100.21116.88 -14 PBT79.9896.75 -17 NP54.6162.80 -13

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:00 IST

