ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.382.433.364.940.080.120.070.110.060.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)