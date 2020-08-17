JUST IN
ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 14.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.06% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.06% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.382.43 -2 OPM %3.364.94 -PBDT0.080.12 -33 PBT0.070.11 -36 NP0.060.07 -14

First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 13:44 IST

