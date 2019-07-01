JUST IN
Business Standard

Escorts tractor sales fall 10.2% in June 2019

Capital Market 

Escorts announced that the Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in June 2019 sold 8,960 tractors against 9,983 tractors sold in June 2018.

Domestic tractor sales in June 2019 stood at 8,648 tractors against 9,758 tractors in June 2018. Export for the month of June 2019 were at 312 tractors registering a growth of 38.7 per cent as against 225 tractors sold in June 2018.

First Published: Mon, July 01 2019. 15:08 IST

