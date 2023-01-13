Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit declines 97.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital declined 97.30% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.130.1938.4663.160.010.370.010.370.010.37

