Jhaveri Credits & Capital standalone net profit declines 97.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Jhaveri Credits & Capital declined 97.30% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.19 -32 OPM %38.4663.16 -PBDT0.010.37 -97 PBT0.010.37 -97 NP0.010.37 -97

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:33 IST

