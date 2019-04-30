Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.7, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 8.99% in last one year as compared to a 9.23% rally in and a 19% spurt in the Energy index.

of India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.7, down 2.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 11707.3. The Sensex is at 38910.93, down 0.4%. of India Ltd has eased around 4.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16431.5, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.35, down 2.62% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 8.99% in last one year as compared to a 9.23% rally in NIFTY and a 19% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 11.23 based on earnings ending December 18.

