Mcleod Russel India standalone net profit declines 20.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 16.38% to Rs 465.22 crore

Net profit of Mcleod Russel India declined 20.60% to Rs 53.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 67.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.38% to Rs 465.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 556.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales465.22556.38 -16 OPM %3.189.39 -PBDT18.13101.61 -82 PBT0.8781.36 -99 NP53.5967.49 -21

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:30 IST

