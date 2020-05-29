Citadel Realty & Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Citadel Realty & Developers reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.57% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.500.48 4 2.052.24 -8 OPM %84.0081.25 -82.4482.14 - PBDT0.08-0.05 LP 0.320.36 -11 PBT0.08-0.05 LP 0.320.36 -11 NP0.170 0 0.550.46 20
