Citadel Realty & Developers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.57% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.48% to Rs 2.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

