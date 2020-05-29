Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 26.37% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 109.89% to Rs 52.83 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style rose 26.37% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 109.89% to Rs 52.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.66% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 99.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

52.8325.1799.7589.743.736.162.713.181.671.242.222.211.611.202.112.071.150.911.521.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)