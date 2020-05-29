Mittal Life Style standalone net profit rises 26.37% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 109.89% to Rs 52.83 croreNet profit of Mittal Life Style rose 26.37% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 109.89% to Rs 52.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.66% to Rs 1.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 99.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales52.8325.17 110 99.7589.74 11 OPM %3.736.16 -2.713.18 - PBDT1.671.24 35 2.222.21 0 PBT1.611.20 34 2.112.07 2 NP1.150.91 26 1.521.51 1
