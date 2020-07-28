Jiya Eco-Products consolidated net profit rises 262.99% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Real Eco-Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Democracy has no meaning if we don't cast our vote: Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh
Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 65.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Over-advertising eco-friendliness of products may put consumers off: Study
ITC marks Rs 150-cr fund to fight COVID-19
-
Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 66.72 croreNet profit of Jiya Eco-Products rose 262.99% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 66.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.82% to Rs 83.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 213.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales66.7254.92 21 83.55213.26 -61 OPM %26.4417.66 -8.9915.36 - PBDT19.157.26 164 4.3728.74 -85 PBT19.466.83 185 2.8127.03 -90 NP19.425.35 263 -0.6017.94 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU