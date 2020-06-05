Exide Industries standalone net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.92% to Rs 2055.09 croreNet profit of Exide Industries declined 20.26% to Rs 168.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.92% to Rs 2055.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2598.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 2.20% to Rs 825.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 844.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 9856.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10588.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2055.092598.66 -21 9856.6610588.31 -7 OPM %13.1514.36 -13.8513.33 - PBDT283.40388.61 -27 1419.521443.79 -2 PBT189.54305.13 -38 1056.891130.29 -6 NP168.00210.68 -20 825.51844.05 -2
