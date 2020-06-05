Exide Industries standalone net profit declines 20.26% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.92% to Rs 2055.09 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries declined 20.26% to Rs 168.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 210.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.92% to Rs 2055.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2598.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.20% to Rs 825.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 844.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 9856.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10588.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

