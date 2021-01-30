Expenditure Incurred By Government Hits 75% Of Corresponding BE 2020-21

The Monthly Account of the Union Government of India upto the month of December, 2020 has been consolidated. The Government of India has received Rs 11,21,678 crore (50% of corresponding BE 2020-21 of Total Receipts) upto December, 2020 comprising of Rs 9,62,399 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 1,26,181 crore of Non Tax Revenue and Rs 33,098 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs 14,202 crore) and Disinvestment proceeds (Rs 18,896 crore).

Rs 3,71,640 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto December 2020. Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 22,80,147 crore (75% of corresponding BE 2020-21), out of which Rs 19,71,173 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 3,08,974 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 4,72,171 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 2,27,352 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

