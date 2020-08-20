JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 157.75% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 115.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.56% to Rs 75.81 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 115.41% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 75.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales75.8160.86 25 OPM %25.5417.02 -PBDT20.7011.47 80 PBT19.319.77 98 NP14.266.62 115

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 17:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU