Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 115.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.56% to Rs 75.81 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 115.41% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 75.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.75.8160.8625.5417.0220.7011.4719.319.7714.266.62

