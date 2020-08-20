Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 115.41% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.56% to Rs 75.81 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions rose 115.41% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.56% to Rs 75.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 60.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales75.8160.86 25 OPM %25.5417.02 -PBDT20.7011.47 80 PBT19.319.77 98 NP14.266.62 115
