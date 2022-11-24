Export-Import Bank of India standalone net profit rises 347.57% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 24.85% to Rs 2421.24 croreNet profit of Export-Import Bank of India rose 347.57% to Rs 615.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 24.85% to Rs 2421.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1939.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income2421.241939.34 25 OPM %98.9172.43 -PBDT849.39215.89 293 PBT849.39215.89 293 NP615.63137.55 348
