FCS Software hits the roof after turnaround Q2 numbers

FCS Software Solutions hit an upper circuit limit of 10% at Rs 2.99 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 0.53 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in Q2 FY22.

On a consolidated basis, net sales rose 12.58% to Rs 9.13 in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22. Revenue from India business stood at Rs 4.19 crore (up 9.11% YoY) and revenue from US business were at Rs 4.94 crore (up 15.69% YoY).

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 0.73 crore in Q2 FY23, higher than PBT of Rs 0.05 crore in Q2 FY22.

Total expense rose 6.01% year-on-year to Rs 8.99 crore in Q2 FY23. Employe benefit expense rose 2.20% to Rs 5.58 crore.

Net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 2.11 crore in six months ended 30 September 2022 compared with Rs 7.91 crore in six months ended 30 September 2021.

FCS Software Solutions provides IT and IT enabled services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)