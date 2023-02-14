FCS Software Solutions Ltd Spurts 8.57%

FCS Software Solutions Ltd has lost 1.85% over last one month compared to 5.04% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.67% rise in the SENSEX

FCS Software Solutions Ltd rose 8.57% today to trade at Rs 2.66. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.86% to quote at 30413.86. The index is up 5.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Black Box Ltd increased 4.91% and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd added 3.27% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 9.63 % over last one year compared to the 7.55% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd has lost 1.85% over last one month compared to 5.04% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.67% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.06 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 13.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5.16 on 21 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.4 on 30 Jan 2023.

