Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.78% to Rs 234.22 crore

Net profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) declined 86.79% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.78% to Rs 234.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 62.82% to Rs 32.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.11% to Rs 1085.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1341.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

