Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.78% to Rs 234.22 croreNet profit of Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) declined 86.79% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.78% to Rs 234.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 303.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.82% to Rs 32.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.11% to Rs 1085.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1341.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales234.22303.31 -23 1085.411341.83 -19 OPM %11.5818.32 -11.9516.81 - PBDT29.5457.42 -49 139.42234.72 -41 PBT6.1535.43 -83 46.65148.95 -69 NP2.2617.11 -87 32.5087.41 -63
