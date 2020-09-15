Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 94.44 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech rose 4.29% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 94.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.94.4481.1823.6830.1920.0622.4915.9418.9913.6013.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)