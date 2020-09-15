JUST IN
Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit rises 4.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 94.44 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech rose 4.29% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 94.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 81.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales94.4481.18 16 OPM %23.6830.19 -PBDT20.0622.49 -11 PBT15.9418.99 -16 NP13.6013.04 4

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 13:28 IST

