Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Ushakiran Finance reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.100.0330.00-133.330.0300.0300.030

