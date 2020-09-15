Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 233.33% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Ushakiran Finance reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.03 233 OPM %30.00-133.33 -PBDT0.030 0 PBT0.030 0 NP0.030 0
