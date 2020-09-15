JUST IN
Sankhya Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Sankhya Infotech reported to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.64 -100 OPM %0-4798.44 -PBDT-0.08-31.09 100 PBT-2.00-33.29 94 NP-1.90-33.40 94

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 13:28 IST

