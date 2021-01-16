Fiat Chrysler partners Wipro for digital hub in India

Wipro on Friday announced that it has been chosen as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish its first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, India.

The digital hub called FCA ICT India, will support Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)'s Information and Communication Technology operations to focus on delivering premium mobility services and help FCA achieve its goal to enhance customer centricity through digital transformation.

As part of this engagement, Wipro said it will source and build a talent pool of more than 1000 skilled consultants and technologists for FCA ICT India who will help develop capabilities around futuristic technologies. Wipro further added that the hub will showcase world-class high-performance engineering skills and digital best practices. Wipro's global expertise in the automobile sector will enable FCA to acquire the best talent and achieve digital transformation at scale.

Commenting on this partnership, Ashish Saxena, Head of Manufacturing, Wipro Limited said, The automotive industry needs a robust digital infrastructure that will accelerate the pace of innovation and change it is currently experiencing. We are thrilled to partner with FCA and bring a collaborative operating model that will allow them to build customized digital solutions for their customers. We will help catalyze FCA's transformation and innovation by leveraging our global technology partnerships, in-house IPs and accelerators in the automobile sector. Furthermore, this alliance will create new career opportunities in Hyderabad.

Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The IT major reported 20.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,968 crore on a 3.68% increase in revenue to Rs 15,670 crore in Q3 December 2020 (Q3 FY21) over Q2 September 2020 (Q2 FY21).

Shares of Wipro fell 3.53% to Rs 438.40 on Friday (15 January 2021).

