Fiat Chrysler partners Wipro for digital hub in India

-
ALSO READ
Wipro to establish Global Digital Hub for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
Verified professional identity platform SpringRole integrates RazorPay to accept fiat payments to process blockchain transactions
Wipro wins multi-year contract from UK's Metro Bank
Wipro selected as strategic partner by Metro Bank
Wipro Ltd soars 1.5%, gains for fifth straight session
-
Wipro on Friday announced that it has been chosen as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish its first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad, India.The digital hub called FCA ICT India, will support Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)'s Information and Communication Technology operations to focus on delivering premium mobility services and help FCA achieve its goal to enhance customer centricity through digital transformation.
As part of this engagement, Wipro said it will source and build a talent pool of more than 1000 skilled consultants and technologists for FCA ICT India who will help develop capabilities around futuristic technologies. Wipro further added that the hub will showcase world-class high-performance engineering skills and digital best practices. Wipro's global expertise in the automobile sector will enable FCA to acquire the best talent and achieve digital transformation at scale.
Commenting on this partnership, Ashish Saxena, Head of Manufacturing, Wipro Limited said, The automotive industry needs a robust digital infrastructure that will accelerate the pace of innovation and change it is currently experiencing. We are thrilled to partner with FCA and bring a collaborative operating model that will allow them to build customized digital solutions for their customers. We will help catalyze FCA's transformation and innovation by leveraging our global technology partnerships, in-house IPs and accelerators in the automobile sector. Furthermore, this alliance will create new career opportunities in Hyderabad.
Wipro is a global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The IT major reported 20.37% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,968 crore on a 3.68% increase in revenue to Rs 15,670 crore in Q3 December 2020 (Q3 FY21) over Q2 September 2020 (Q2 FY21).
Shares of Wipro fell 3.53% to Rs 438.40 on Friday (15 January 2021).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU