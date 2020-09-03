FICCI Urges Government To Support The Indian Travel & Tourism Industry

The COVID-19 has severely affected all sections of the economy. Travel and Tourism has been severely impacted due to the lockdown with the restriction on movement, operations of hotels and an overall fear of travelling. As a major part of the economy, India's travel and tourism industry contributed USD 194 billion to the Indian economy in 2019 which helped it gain the 10th spot globally, in terms of contribution to the global industry GDP. The industry also created around 40 million jobs, i.e. 8% of its total employment, according to WTTC. FICCI urges the government to support the Indian Travel & Tourism industry which is critical in the revival and survival of this sector.

