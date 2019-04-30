Filatex India standalone net profit rises 61.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 705.76 crore

Net profit of rose 61.05% to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 705.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 578.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.94% to Rs 84.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 2874.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1927.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

