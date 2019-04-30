Filatex India standalone net profit rises 61.05% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Filatex India standalone net profit rises 12.71% in the December 2018 quarter
Filatex India standalone net profit rises 49.78% in the September 2018 quarter
Combat Drugs standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the September 2018 quarter
RSWM reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.08 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Emami consolidated net profit declines 16.39% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 21.94% to Rs 705.76 croreNet profit of Filatex India rose 61.05% to Rs 28.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.94% to Rs 705.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 578.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.94% to Rs 84.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 59.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 2874.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1927.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales705.76578.80 22 2874.101927.59 49 OPM %7.818.02 -7.538.12 - PBDT54.8436.35 51 173.60123.54 41 PBT43.6428.01 56 128.6392.72 39 NP28.1217.46 61 84.8559.78 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU