Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 14.67 points or 1.09% at 1326.81 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.54%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.35%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.88%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 0.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.47%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.25%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 4.78%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.57%), and ITI Ltd (up 1.66%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 234.33 or 0.47% at 49959.

The Nifty 50 index was down 69.8 points or 0.46% at 15038.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 65.72 points or 0.29% at 22913.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.31 points or 0.03% at 7281.16.

On BSE,1681 shares were trading in green, 1277 were trading in red and 164 were unchanged.

