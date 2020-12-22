Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 30.48 points or 0.46% at 6642.41 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IDBI Bank Ltd (down 11.81%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 4.99%),Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.95%),Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 4.88%),Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IIFL Wealth Management Ltd (down 3.55%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 3.27%), Punjab National Bank (down 3.08%), JSW Holdings Ltd (down 3.07%), and Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (down 3.05%).

On the other hand, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 7.41%), Canara Bank (up 6.45%), and Bandhan Bank Ltd (up 3.45%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.67 or 0.07% at 45585.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.6 points or 0.24% at 13360.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.46 points or 0.19% at 16925.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.84 points or 0.28% at 5649.9.

On BSE,1008 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)