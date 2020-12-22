Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 10.9 points or 0.48% at 2263.81 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.18%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.04%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.76%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.39%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.33%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.64%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.44%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.03%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.67 or 0.07% at 45585.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.6 points or 0.24% at 13360.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.46 points or 0.19% at 16925.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.84 points or 0.28% at 5649.9.

On BSE,1008 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

