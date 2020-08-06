ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd sees good buying support

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 473.65, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.53% gain in NIFTY and a 12.52% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 473.65, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.24% on the day, quoting at 11239.1. The Sensex is at 38168.51, up 1.34%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 9.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10685.35, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

