Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 17.67 points or 0.2% at 8869.43 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 4.2%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.19%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 2.17%),Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 1.7%),Coal India Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.04%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.78%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 0.72%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.69%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.56%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.39%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.91%), and Oil India Ltd (down 0.61%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 99.26 or 0.16% at 62082.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 29.25 points or 0.16% at 18467.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 37.28 points or 0.13% at 29595.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.28 points or 0.11% at 9224.98.

On BSE,1335 shares were trading in green, 1601 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

