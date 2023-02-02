JUST IN
Volumes soar at Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd counter
JTL Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 280.43 crore

Net profit of JTL Industries rose 55.76% to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 280.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 232.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales280.43232.45 21 OPM %10.168.22 -PBDT28.3017.94 58 PBT27.4617.40 58 NP20.2813.02 56

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 14:36 IST

