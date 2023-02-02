V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 980.84 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries declined 26.09% to Rs 39.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 980.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 967.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.980.84967.576.728.9969.5387.9752.8474.1839.2953.16

