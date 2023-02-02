V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 980.84 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries declined 26.09% to Rs 39.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 53.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 980.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 967.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales980.84967.57 1 OPM %6.728.99 -PBDT69.5387.97 -21 PBT52.8474.18 -29 NP39.2953.16 -26
