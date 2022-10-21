Finolex Cables Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd and Indian Bank are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2022.

Finolex Cables Ltd spiked 8.05% to Rs 485.05 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34878 shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd soared 7.82% to Rs 471.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd surged 6.96% to Rs 11.22. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 102.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPIT Technologies Ltd advanced 6.55% to Rs 695.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Bank exploded 6.07% to Rs 234.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

