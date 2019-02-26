Fiscal deficit reaches 121.5% of FY19 budget estimate till January 2019

Govt total expenditure at 81.5% of overall budget estimate

The fiscal deficit stood at Rs 7.71 lakh crore in April-January FY2019 period, which is 121.5% of the overall budget deficit estimate for FY2019.

The has received Rs 1230737 crore (67.52% of corresponding RE 18-19 of Total Receipts) upto January 2019 comprising Rs 1019288 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 162126 crore of Non Tax Revenue and Rs 49323 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans (Rs 13717 crore) and Disinvestment of PSUs (Rs 35606 crore).

The government has transferred Rs 541738 crore to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by upto this period which is Rs 60261 crore higher than the corresponding period of last year 2017-18.

Total Expenditure incurred by is Rs 2001582 crore (81.46% of corresponding RE 18-19), out of which Rs 1771851 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 229731 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 463325 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 259900 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

