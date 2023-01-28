Hinduja Leyland Finance standalone net profit rises 27.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 4.95% to Rs 705.91 croreNet profit of Hinduja Leyland Finance rose 27.32% to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 705.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 672.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales705.91672.63 5 OPM %63.8561.71 -PBDT97.0677.31 26 PBT92.6674.80 24 NP70.3855.28 27
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
