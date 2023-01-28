Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Macrotech Developers posts good Q2 performance
Benchmarks trade with modest losses; PSU banks decline
Master Utkarsh Pant from FIITJEE Mumbai is Navi Mumbai city topper with All India Rank (AIR) 45
Volumes spurt at Shriram City Union Finance Ltd counter
City's first Selfie Studio at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune invites you to make a pose with several exciting backdrops
-
Sales decline 38.46% to Rs 0.16 croreIntegrated Capital Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.160.26 -38 OPM %-12.5038.46 -PBDT0.040.11 -64 PBT-0.010.08 PL NP00.05 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU