Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore

Integrated Capital Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.160.26-12.5038.460.040.11-0.010.0800.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)