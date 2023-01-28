JUST IN
Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore

Integrated Capital Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.160.26 -38 OPM %-12.5038.46 -PBDT0.040.11 -64 PBT-0.010.08 PL NP00.05 -100

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:39 IST

