Shree Renuka Sugars consolidated net profit declines 66.59% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Shree Renuka Sugars declined 66.59% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 2551.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2014.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

