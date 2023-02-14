Shree Renuka Sugars consolidated net profit declines 66.59% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
FMCG shares gain
Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 140.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Shree Renuka Sugars gains after update on ethanol capacity expansion
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Power in focus
-
Sales rise 26.69% to Rs 2551.60 croreNet profit of Shree Renuka Sugars declined 66.59% to Rs 14.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.69% to Rs 2551.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2014.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2551.602014.00 27 OPM %8.128.51 -PBDT74.4091.90 -19 PBT14.8043.50 -66 NP14.3042.80 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU