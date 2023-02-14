Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 139.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 326.99 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 139.27% to Rs 83.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 326.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 321.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.326.99321.8988.6066.60112.5746.09108.9142.7083.1734.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)