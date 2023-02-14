JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

TARC consolidated net profit declines 84.61% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 139.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 326.99 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 139.27% to Rs 83.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 326.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 321.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales326.99321.89 2 OPM %88.6066.60 -PBDT112.5746.09 144 PBT108.9142.70 155 NP83.1734.76 139

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU