Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 139.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.58% to Rs 326.99 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance rose 139.27% to Rs 83.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.58% to Rs 326.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 321.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales326.99321.89 2 OPM %88.6066.60 -PBDT112.5746.09 144 PBT108.9142.70 155 NP83.1734.76 139
