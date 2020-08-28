Fluidomat consolidated net profit declines 67.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.43% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat declined 67.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.43% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

