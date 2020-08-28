Fluidomat consolidated net profit declines 67.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.43% to Rs 3.43 croreNet profit of Fluidomat declined 67.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.43% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.434.60 -25 OPM %1.178.04 -PBDT0.340.71 -52 PBT0.180.54 -67 NP0.130.40 -68
