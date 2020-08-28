Rana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.44% to Rs 275.60 croreNet Loss of Rana Sugars reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.44% to Rs 275.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 350.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales275.60350.80 -21 OPM %2.784.04 -PBDT3.53-9.04 LP PBT-2.67-17.35 85 NP-2.67-17.35 85
