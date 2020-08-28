Rana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Patel Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 41.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 21.44% to Rs 275.60 crore

Net Loss of Rana Sugars reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.44% to Rs 275.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 350.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales275.60350.80 -21 OPM %2.784.04 -PBDT3.53-9.04 LP PBT-2.67-17.35 85 NP-2.67-17.35 85

Fri, August 28 2020. 16:22 IST

