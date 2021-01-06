FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 165 points or 1.29% at 12656.71 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Venkys (India) Ltd (down 5.67%), ITC Ltd (down 2.55%),S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 2.46%),Eveready Industries India Ltd (down 2.3%),Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (down 2.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 2.18%), Kokuyo Camlin Ltd (down 2.02%), Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.99%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 1.88%), and EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 1.85%).

On the other hand, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (up 6.86%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 6.06%), and AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 4.11%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 277.53 or 0.57% at 48160.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.2 points or 0.31% at 14155.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 30.18 points or 0.16% at 18611.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.56 points or 0.22% at 6188.33.

On BSE,1614 shares were trading in green, 1383 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)