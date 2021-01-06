Healthcare stocks edge lower

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index decreasing 125.64 points or 0.57% at 21981.04 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Vimta Labs Ltd (down 4.1%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 3.55%),Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (down 3.47%),Lupin Ltd (down 3.37%),Syngene International Ltd (down 2.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Take Solutions Ltd (down 2.56%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 2.4%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.28%), Alembic Ltd (down 1.92%), and Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 1.87%).

On the other hand, Shalby Ltd (up 4.36%), Albert David Ltd (up 4.03%), and Fortis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.12%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 277.53 or 0.57% at 48160.25.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.2 points or 0.31% at 14155.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 30.18 points or 0.16% at 18611.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.56 points or 0.22% at 6188.33.

On BSE,1614 shares were trading in green, 1383 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

