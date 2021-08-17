Hindustan Unilever Ltd spurts 1.33%, gains for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2458.7, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.03% in last one year as compared to a 45.16% jump in NIFTY and a 17.37% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2458.7, up 1.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 16526.75. The Sensex is at 55507.32, down 0.14%. Hindustan Unilever Ltd has gained around 2.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36954.25, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2457.85, up 1.22% on the day. Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 11.03% in last one year as compared to a 45.16% jump in NIFTY and a 17.37% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 69.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)