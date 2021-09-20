Hindustan Unilever Ltd Spurts 2.28%

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 6.33% over last one month compared to 6.39% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 5.91% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 2.28% today to trade at Rs 2783.2. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.55% to quote at 15139.08. The index is up 6.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Agrovet Ltd increased 2.16% and CCL Products (India) Ltd added 1.88% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 34.12 % over last one year compared to the 50.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added 6.33% over last one month compared to 6.39% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 5.91% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6966 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2825.4 on 06 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2001 on 22 Sep 2020.

