UCO Bank appoints Sujoy Dutta as CFO

The state-run bank has appointed Sujoy Dutta as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with immediate effect.

Sujoy Dutta is currently deputy general manager of UCO Bank. He will replace Shashi Kant Kumar, general manager of the bank.

As on 31 March 2022, the Government of India held 95.39% in UCO Bank.

Net profit of UCO Bank surged 290.08% to Rs 312.18 crore on 5.94% decline in total income to Rs 4,361.63 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Shares of UCO Bank rose 0.09% to Rs 11.69 on Wednesday.

