Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 91.32 points or 0.51% at 17910.23 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Zen Technologies Ltd (down 5.19%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 5.11%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 4.95%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 3.38%),Majesco Ltd (down 3.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NIIT Technologies Ltd (down 1.62%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.47%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 1.25%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 1.13%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.08%).

On the other hand, Mastek Ltd (up 6.66%), Sonata Software Ltd (up 5.27%), and AXISCADES Engineering Technologies Ltd (up 4.98%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.3 or 0.25% at 37594.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.85 points or 0.1% at 11084.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.83 points or 0.62% at 13399.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.58 points or 0.34% at 4559.66.

On BSE,1505 shares were trading in green, 977 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

