FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 14.76 points or 0.09% at 16155.53 at 13:44 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.86%), Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 1.74%),CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.14%),Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 0.89%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 0.86%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 0.82%), Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (down 0.8%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 0.78%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 0.65%), and Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 0.61%).

On the other hand, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (up 4.31%), Manorama Industries Ltd (up 3.66%), and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 3.36%) turned up.

At 13:44 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 10.66 or 0.02% at 61144.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.5 points or 0.07% at 18204.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 293.8 points or 1.02% at 29001.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 71.68 points or 0.8% at 9034.62.

On BSE,2316 shares were trading in green, 1080 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

